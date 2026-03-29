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Mary Kom Eyes Professional Boxing Amidst Legacy and Future Aspirations

Indian boxing legend Mary Kom is contemplating a shift to professional boxing after her illustrious amateur career. She remains active in grassroots boxing development and applauds governmental efforts to enhance sports infrastructure. Kom emphasizes sports' role in global recognition and supports initiatives for tribal athletes in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:20 IST
Mary Kom Eyes Professional Boxing Amidst Legacy and Future Aspirations
Mary Kom
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxing icon M C Mary Kom, a six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, is considering a transition to professional boxing at 43. This comes after she aged out of amateur eligibility, marking another chapter in her legendary career.

Kom has committed herself to grassroots development, running a boxing academy in Manipur. Despite challenges due to regional conflicts, she remains dedicated to fostering young talent remotely. Her dream is to maintain fitness and continue contributing to the sport.

Highlighting the importance of sports in global recognition, Kom commended India's efforts to bolster sports infrastructure, citing initiatives like Khelo India. She also praised government measures for tribal athletes, particularly in Chhattisgarh. 'Sports propel a nation forward,' she asserted.

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