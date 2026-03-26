Khelo India Tribal Games: Karnataka and Odisha Shine with Gold Dominations

In a magnificent display of prowess, Karnataka's Manikanta L clinched his third consecutive gold medal in the 200m Individual Medley at the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) on Thursday. Odisha's Anjali Munda also shone in the women's division, securing her second gold in the same event.

The KITG, encompassing 30 states and Union Territories, draws nearly 3800 participants competing across nine sports. Noteworthy was Manikanta's continued dominance, having won the 100m Breaststroke and 50m Butterfly beforehand, setting a triumph in the 200m IM race with a remarkable time of 2:25.93s.

Adding to the excitement, Anushka Bhagat brought pride to the host state, Chhattisgarh, by capturing a second silver in the women's 200m IM race. Meanwhile, in weightlifting, Assam's Monikha Sonowal and Mizoram's Isak Malsawmtluanga persevered through injuries to win gold in their respective categories.