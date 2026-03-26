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Khelo India Tribal Games: Karnataka and Odisha Shine with Gold Dominations

Manikanta L of Karnataka and Anjali Munda of Odisha capture multiple gold medals in the Khelo India Tribal Games, elevating their states in the medals tally. The event sees participation from 30 states and Union Territories, with traditional sports featured alongside nine competitive disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:50 IST
Khelo India Tribal Games: Karnataka and Odisha Shine with Gold Dominations
Werightlifter Isak Malsawmtluanga Mizoram Athlete (Photo: KITG). Image Credit: ANI
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In a magnificent display of prowess, Karnataka's Manikanta L clinched his third consecutive gold medal in the 200m Individual Medley at the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) on Thursday. Odisha's Anjali Munda also shone in the women's division, securing her second gold in the same event.

The KITG, encompassing 30 states and Union Territories, draws nearly 3800 participants competing across nine sports. Noteworthy was Manikanta's continued dominance, having won the 100m Breaststroke and 50m Butterfly beforehand, setting a triumph in the 200m IM race with a remarkable time of 2:25.93s.

Adding to the excitement, Anushka Bhagat brought pride to the host state, Chhattisgarh, by capturing a second silver in the women's 200m IM race. Meanwhile, in weightlifting, Assam's Monikha Sonowal and Mizoram's Isak Malsawmtluanga persevered through injuries to win gold in their respective categories.

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