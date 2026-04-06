Foundation Laid for Rs 225 Crore Development at Basara Temple

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted a foundation-laying ceremony on Monday for development projects valued at Rs 225 crore at the Saraswathi temple in the Nirmal district.

The event, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other government officials, marked a significant step in the temple's expansion plans.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for improved infrastructure to accommodate more devotees, ensuring development aligns with traditional scriptures while emphasizing the use of electric vehicles for sustainability within temple grounds.