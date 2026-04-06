AstaGuru's 'ShowKeen': A Blend of Tradition and Innovation in Indian Art

AstaGuru Auction House is set to captivate art enthusiasts once again with its 'ShowKeen' exhibition, scheduled for April 11th and 12th, 2026, in Mumbai. This event follows its successful editions in Mumbai and New Delhi, offering a collection of works from some of India's most renowned artists.

The exhibition boasts a curated selection that spans various artistic movements and styles, reflecting the rich evolution of Indian art. Landmark pieces from modern masters like S H Raza to contemporary voices such as Meetali Singh will be on display, providing a unique opportunity for discovery and appreciation.

According to Manoj Mansukhani, AstaGuru's Director of Marketing, the third edition marks a significant milestone. It aims to engage a new generation of collectors and continue nurturing seasoned audiences. The exhibition, held at Nehru Centre, Worli, is open to registered attendees, promising an immersive viewing experience.