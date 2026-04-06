Anantara Kolkata: Redefining Luxury at World Trade Centre

Global hospitality giant Minor Hotels has announced a management agreement to run a luxury hotel at the soon-to-be-established World Trade Centre (WTC) in Salt Lake, near Kolkata.

Operated under their flagship brand Anantara, this Rs 2,400-crore joint venture with Aryan Realty and the Merlin Group is scheduled for completion by 2032, featuring 170 guest rooms, high-end amenities, and marking Minor Hotels' first urban Anantara venture in India.

The development is expected to enhance Kolkata's stature as an essential business and cultural hub in Eastern India, reflecting the versatility of the Anantara brand across urban and resort settings.