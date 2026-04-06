Retracing the Steps of the Dalai Lama: A Trek of Commemoration

The Freedom Trail, a tribute to the 1959 escape of the 14th Dalai Lama from Tibet, concluded in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

This six-day trek, starting from Kenzamani, was led by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu and attracted enthusiastic locals and devotees.

The event highlighted the enduring faith and cultural unity of the region's people, honoring the Dalai Lama's first arrival in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)