Retracing the Steps of the Dalai Lama: A Trek of Commemoration
The second edition of the Freedom Trail concluded in Arunachal Pradesh, tracing the Dalai Lama's 1959 escape route from Tibet to India. Led by MLA Tsering Lhamu, the trek celebrated cultural identity and unity, drawing residents, devotees, and monks to commemorate this historic journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Freedom Trail, a tribute to the 1959 escape of the 14th Dalai Lama from Tibet, concluded in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.
This six-day trek, starting from Kenzamani, was led by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu and attracted enthusiastic locals and devotees.
The event highlighted the enduring faith and cultural unity of the region's people, honoring the Dalai Lama's first arrival in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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