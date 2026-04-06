Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Arunachal Pradesh Contractual Irregularities
The Supreme Court has ordered a preliminary investigation by the CBI into potential preferential allotment of public contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to companies linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family. This step is to ensure fairness and transparency in public procurement and addresses allegations of conflict of interest and misuse of public office.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a preliminary enquiry into allegations of preferential allocation of public work contracts in Arunachal Pradesh. The focus is allegedly on companies owned by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
The court emphasized the importance of an independent investigation to maintain the integrity of public procurement processes. A panel led by Justice Vikram Nath underscored the need for fairness and transparency in dispensations involving the allocation of significant state resources.
The probe will scrutinize contracts awarded between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2025, following accusations of circumventing tender protocols and failing to document such justifications adequately. The court has tasked the CBI to ensure an exhaustive investigation to uphold public trust and administrative transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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