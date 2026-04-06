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Debating 'Dhurandhar': Paresh Rawal Defends Film's Perspective

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal defends 'Dhurandhar' against critiques labeling it a propaganda film, inviting dissenters to create their version instead. Rawal, a fan of the film's storytelling, underscores the industry's need to support successful films and voices approval of its pro-establishment stance in his remarks to PTI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:58 IST
Debating 'Dhurandhar': Paresh Rawal Defends Film's Perspective
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Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has openly defended the film 'Dhurandhar', rebutting critiques labeling it as merely propaganda. In an interview, Rawal suggested that dissenters have the option to create their alternative narratives rather than dismiss the movie outright.

Rawal, sharing his enthusiasm for the espionage drama, expressed disappointment with those who criticize the film. He argued that just as anti-establishment films have a place in cinema, so too should pro-establishment narratives if they reflect the government's achievements.

A self-professed fan who's seen the film twice, Rawal urged the industry to support such films amidst a challenging time for Hindi cinema. He emphasized that 'Dhurandhar' offered a compelling story that resonated with him deeply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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