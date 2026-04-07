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Priyadarshan Addresses Song Controversy in 'Bhooth Bangla'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan refutes claims of borrowing lyrics in 'Bhooth Bangla' from Satyajit Ray's work. He emphasizes repetition in cinema and his deep respect for Ray. The film, a horror-comedy, featuring notable actors, is set for an April 17 release, with paid previews starting April 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:49 IST
Priyadarshan Addresses Song Controversy in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Priyadarshan
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has firmly dismissed speculations regarding the lyrics of his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla'.

Addressing claims that the song's lines are borrowed from Satyajit Ray's 1969 classic, Priyadarshan clarified that repetition is a common practice in the film industry. He expressed his profound respect for Ray, citing him as a major influence. 'Bhooth Bangla', a horror-comedy, features a stellar cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Paresh Rawal.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. It is set to hit theaters on April 17, with special paid previews available from April 16.

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