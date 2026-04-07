Priyadarshan Addresses Song Controversy in 'Bhooth Bangla'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has firmly dismissed speculations regarding the lyrics of his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla'.

Addressing claims that the song's lines are borrowed from Satyajit Ray's 1969 classic, Priyadarshan clarified that repetition is a common practice in the film industry. He expressed his profound respect for Ray, citing him as a major influence. 'Bhooth Bangla', a horror-comedy, features a stellar cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Paresh Rawal.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. It is set to hit theaters on April 17, with special paid previews available from April 16.