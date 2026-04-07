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Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Statue Development Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the 'Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojna', allocating Rs 1 crore per assembly constituency for the development of statues. This initiative, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, aims to honor social reformers, enhance public spaces, and ensure aesthetic improvements through standardized designs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Statue Development Initiative
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The Uttar Pradesh government announced a significant cultural initiative through the 'Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojna' on Tuesday. The scheme will channel Rs 1 crore to each of the 403 assembly constituencies specifically for the improvement and beautification of statues celebrating social reformers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the cabinet meeting where this decision was made. Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun elaborated that the plan is to bring due honor to contributions from figures like Dr B R Ambedkar and other notable social reformers who championed social justice.

The project will focus on enhancing existing public statues by constructing protective canopies, boundary walls, and providing ample greenery and lighting to elevate aesthetic standards. The scheme will initially beautify statues erected until December 31, 2025, covering key figures such as Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabir Das, and Jyotiba Phule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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