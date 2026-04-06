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Yogi Adityanath Pledges Financial Aid for Medical Expenses and Education

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, assured financial aid for serious illness treatments. At a Janata Darshan event, he instructed quick action on obtaining medical estimates and pledged support for medical and educational expenses, emphasizing that all issues would be addressed effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:27 IST
Yogi Adityanath Pledges Financial Aid for Medical Expenses and Education
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday that the government would provide financial support for individuals seeking treatment for serious illnesses. This assurance was given during a Janata Darshan event at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he met nearly 200 people.

The chief minister instructed attendees to secure treatment estimates from recognized hospitals to initiate financial aid procedures. Additionally, he urged officials to expedite the process of gathering medical estimates and submit them to the government. This move is designed to ensure prompt assistance from the chief minister's discretionary fund.

In a notable instance, Adityanath promised a woman that the government would cover her relative's cancer treatment costs upon receipt of a hospital estimate. Furthermore, he directed officials to assist a girl facing financial difficulties with school fees and arranged pension benefits for another woman.

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