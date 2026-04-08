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Mushroom Revival: Bhaderwah's Wild Harvest Boosts Women's Income

Damp weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir have led to the resurgence of the Kundi mushroom, providing women in Bhaderwah's coniferous forests an opportunity to earn significantly by harvesting and selling them. This seasonal fungus, cherished for its culinary and medicinal properties, has become a major source of livelihood for the locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:03 IST
Mushroom Revival: Bhaderwah's Wild Harvest Boosts Women's Income

The recent damp weather in Jammu and Kashmir has turned Bhaderwah's coniferous forests into a haven for the Kundi mushroom. This wild fungus, which had largely vanished in recent years, is now flourishing, offering local women a lucrative means to earn by harvesting and selling the mushrooms.

Women from several villages have embraced the opportunity to gather the Kundi mushrooms, earning up to Rs 3,000 a day by selling them in local markets. The Kundi mushroom, or earth cup fungus, garnered attention not only for its culinary delights but also for its medicinal benefits.

The resurgence of the Kundi mushroom has revitalized the local economy, with increased sales creating a vibrant market scene. Anil Kumar, a local vendor, noted a record spike in sales, with orders extending beyond the local area to Delhi. This fungi harvest has breathed new life into Bhaderwah's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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