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Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0: Uniting Culinary Heritage & Tourism

Manipal University Jaipur hosted the Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0, highlighting Rajasthan's culinary heritage's impact on tourism and economy. Eminent chefs discussed food tourism, sustainability, and regional cuisines. The conclave included panel discussions, a culinary quiz, and emphasized academia-industry collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:54 IST
Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0: Uniting Culinary Heritage & Tourism
Inaugural ceremony of International Chefs Conclave at Manipal University Jaipur. Image Credit: ANI
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JAIPUR: The Manipal University Jaipur's Department of Hotel Management, in partnership with the Royal Rajasthan Chefs Society, held its Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0 on Wednesday. The event, themed 'Culinary Heritage of Rajasthan & Its Impact on Tourism Economy,' showcased traditional cuisine's role in boosting tourism and economic growth.

The conclave kicked off with a culturally rich welcome, including a tilak and safa ceremony, followed by lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana. Guests were greeted by Dr. Chef Sourabh Sharma, HoD, and Dr. Brajesh Kumar, Dean of Faculty of Management, Commerce, and Arts.

During the opening address, Pro-President Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar articulated food's philosophical significance, emphasizing its cultural bridge across generations. Culinary expert Manjit Singh Gill advocated for recognizing Indian cuisine's cultural identity. Chef Ajay Chopra, associated with MasterChef India, stressed food tourism's importance and sustainability. The program featured notable chefs like Vijaya Baskaran and others discussing culinary tourism, sustainability, and regional cuisine economics.

Keynote sessions and dynamic panel discussions probed culinary tourism's socio-economic impact and social media's role in culinary authenticity. An interactive culinary quiz engaged students in learning, followed by the recognition of contributors and a networking session, fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

The conclave's vibrant platform spurred knowledge exchange and dialogue, inspiring future hospitality professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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