Attack on 'Asomiya Pratidin': Press Freedom Under Siege in Assam

In a troubling incident highlighting threats to press freedom, unidentified individuals attacked 'Asomiya Pratidin's' office in North Lakhimpur, breaking window panes with stones, police reported on Friday.

The incident is suspected to have occurred the previous night, and upon opening the office Friday morning, staff discovered the damage. Police investigations are underway, aided by crucial CCTV footage evidence.

This attack follows a recent incident where bundles of the same newspaper were burned in Sivasagar. Political leaders, including Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, have condemned the vandalism and criticized the lack of police response.