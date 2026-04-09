Left Menu

Manipur Chief Minister Vows Swift Action on Bishnupur Tragedy

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and the state government, in coordination with the Centre, are taking firm action against those responsible for the Bishnupur bomb attack that killed two children. Amid protests, Singh reassures of strong measures to maintain law and order and restore peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:58 IST
Manipur Chief Minister Vows Swift Action on Bishnupur Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic Bishnupur bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh emphasized his administration's commitment to ensure justice. Collaborative efforts with Union Home Minister Amit Shah are underway to address the unrest and improve the volatile security situation.

During a high-level meeting that included the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), state Home Minister K Govindas Singh, and various MLAs, Singh stressed the importance of cooperation from civil society groups. He assured attendees of the government's determination to swiftly identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

Protests erupted across the districts in response to the attack, with demonstrators calling for immediate action against those responsible. The state government is working closely with police forces to prevent further escalations, as tensions remain high in the wake of the crisis.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

 Sri Lanka
2
Delhi Police Unravels Janakpuri Pit Death Mystery with Massive Chargesheet

Delhi Police Unravels Janakpuri Pit Death Mystery with Massive Chargesheet

 India
3
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has authorised direct negotiations with Lebanon 'as soon as possible', reports AP.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has authorised direct nego...

 Global
4
Eddy Merckx Faces Surgery for Persistent Hip Infection

Eddy Merckx Faces Surgery for Persistent Hip Infection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026