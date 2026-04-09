Manipur Chief Minister Vows Swift Action on Bishnupur Tragedy

In response to the tragic Bishnupur bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh emphasized his administration's commitment to ensure justice. Collaborative efforts with Union Home Minister Amit Shah are underway to address the unrest and improve the volatile security situation.

During a high-level meeting that included the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), state Home Minister K Govindas Singh, and various MLAs, Singh stressed the importance of cooperation from civil society groups. He assured attendees of the government's determination to swiftly identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

Protests erupted across the districts in response to the attack, with demonstrators calling for immediate action against those responsible. The state government is working closely with police forces to prevent further escalations, as tensions remain high in the wake of the crisis.