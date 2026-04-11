Tragic End of Kerala Student's Trekking Expedition

The community gathered en masse in a north Kerala district to bid a tearful goodbye to Shrinanda, a young student who went missing during a trekking trip in Karnataka's Chandradrona hill range. She was tragically found dead days later.

Classmates, neighbors, friends, and family convened at Shrinanda's residence, grieving the loss of a student known for her academic and extracurricular vigor. Her remains were kept for public viewing before cremation, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere.

The Karnataka police are investigating, with preliminary findings suggesting an accidental fall into a 1,500-foot deep gorge. Drone footage played a crucial role in locating her body. Authorities are exploring all possibilities to ascertain the truth behind the unfortunate demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)