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Tragic End of Kerala Student's Trekking Expedition

A heartfelt farewell was extended to Shrinanda, a Class 10 student from Kerala, who went missing during a trek and was later discovered dead. Her body was found in a gorge in Karnataka. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of her death, which might be accidental.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:32 IST
Tragic End of Kerala Student's Trekking Expedition
  • Country:
  • India

The community gathered en masse in a north Kerala district to bid a tearful goodbye to Shrinanda, a young student who went missing during a trekking trip in Karnataka's Chandradrona hill range. She was tragically found dead days later.

Classmates, neighbors, friends, and family convened at Shrinanda's residence, grieving the loss of a student known for her academic and extracurricular vigor. Her remains were kept for public viewing before cremation, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere.

The Karnataka police are investigating, with preliminary findings suggesting an accidental fall into a 1,500-foot deep gorge. Drone footage played a crucial role in locating her body. Authorities are exploring all possibilities to ascertain the truth behind the unfortunate demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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