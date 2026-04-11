Kaleem Pasha: A Revolutionary Journey to World Record and Honorary Doctorate

In a momentous occasion in Bengaluru, Kaleem Pasha, an esteemed filmmaker, author, and entrepreneur, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate.

The accolade celebrates his unparalleled contributions to the realms of film, literature, and business. Not stopping there, Kaleem Pasha has also officially secured a World Record, underscoring his distinctive influence in diverse creative industries.

Known for his dynamic presence and innovative spirit, Pasha reflects a perfect blend of artistic excellence and entrepreneurial acumen, inspiring a new generation of artists and business leaders globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)