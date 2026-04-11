Kaleem Pasha: A Revolutionary Journey to World Record and Honorary Doctorate
Kaleem Pasha, a renowned filmmaker, author, and entrepreneur from Karnataka, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate and achieved a World Record. This recognition honors his contributions to cinema, literature, and business. Pasha's work inspires many, and his achievements highlight his impact on both national and international levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:03 IST
In a momentous occasion in Bengaluru, Kaleem Pasha, an esteemed filmmaker, author, and entrepreneur, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate.
The accolade celebrates his unparalleled contributions to the realms of film, literature, and business. Not stopping there, Kaleem Pasha has also officially secured a World Record, underscoring his distinctive influence in diverse creative industries.
Known for his dynamic presence and innovative spirit, Pasha reflects a perfect blend of artistic excellence and entrepreneurial acumen, inspiring a new generation of artists and business leaders globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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