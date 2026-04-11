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Karnataka CM Urges Media Reform at Journalists' Conference

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the 40th State Journalists' Conference, urging media professionals to reflect on their role in society. He emphasized the dangers of speculative journalism and called for contributions towards social reform. He also noted corporate influences in media and praised the public's continued trust in newspapers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:31 IST
Karnataka CM Urges Media Reform at Journalists' Conference
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for introspection, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed journalists at the 40th State Journalists' Conference. He urged them to consider their impact on society and avoid speculative journalism, which he described as dangerous. Siddaramaiah cited B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi as examples of journalists who advocated for the voiceless.

During the conference organized by the Karnataka Working Journalists' Association and the Bidar District Working Journalists' Association, Siddaramaiah highlighted the importance of media in driving social reform. He urged journalists to move beyond merely providing information and contribute to creating awareness for social change, echoing the egalitarian principles of the Sharanas.

He expressed concern over corporate pressures on media organizations, which can undermine truthful reporting. Despite these challenges, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his faith in newspapers and government initiatives, such as providing free bus passes to rural journalists, aimed at supporting the profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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