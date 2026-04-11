Jyotirao Phule: A Beacon of Social Reform
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu commemorated Jyotirao Phule's 199th birth anniversary, honoring him as a social reformer who fought casteism and empowered the underprivileged and women. Phule, often deemed the father of the social revolution, remains a guiding light in efforts toward equality and justice.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, honored the influential social reformer Jyotirao Phule, commemorating his 199th birth anniversary on Saturday. Naidu highlighted Phule's enduring impact on societal upliftment.
Phule, born on April 11, 1827, is celebrated for his battles against caste discrimination and his advocacy for the rights of marginalized communities and women. His life's mission has left a profound influence, casting him as a pivotal figure in the social revolution.
Remembering Phule, Naidu emphasized the importance of continuing his legacy and the responsibility of committing to the ideals he championed. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Phule's portrait at his camp office as a mark of respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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