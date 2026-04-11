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Honoring Mahatma Phule: A Beacon of Social Reform on His 200th Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, highlighting his legacy as a stalwart of social reform, women's education, and his enduring influence on modern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:28 IST
Honoring Mahatma Phule: A Beacon of Social Reform on His 200th Birth Anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
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On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule with a floral tribute at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises. The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, a revered social activist and reformer from Maharashtra, was celebrated for his relentless efforts in dismantling the caste system and promoting women's education. His formation of the Satyashodhak Samaj marked a pivotal movement towards achieving equal rights for marginalized communities.

Phule's contributions to Maharashtra's social reform are noteworthy, as he and his wife, Savitribai Phule, spearheaded women's education in India. Tributes highlighted Phule's vision for a society rooted in equality, justice, and human dignity, with his legacy enduring as a source of inspiration for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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