Preserving Heritage: Gyan Bharatam's Manuscript Mini-Revival

The Gyan Bharatam National Manuscript Survey has made significant progress in Chhattisgarh, with over 4,100 manuscripts identified across eight districts. Launched in March, the initiative aims to preserve and digitize manuscripts, making them accessible online.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has highlighted the survey's importance in protecting the state's rich cultural legacy and ancient knowledge. He encouraged residents to support the project by using the 'Gyan Bharatam' app to register their manuscripts. Sai stressed that safeguarding these cultural assets is a collective responsibility.

Efforts are underway in Chhattisgarh to bolster participation, with committees formed in most districts and surveyors appointed across regions. The Culture Department is leading training sessions to ensure effective execution of the project. This extensive endeavor underscores the state's commitment to cultural preservation.