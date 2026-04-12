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Controversy at Al-Aqsa: Minister's Visit Sparks Tensions

Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, sparking condemnation from Jordan. The site is identified by Jews as Temple Mount, a highly sacred location in both Judaism and Islam. The visit is seen as a provocation amid delicate religious arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:43 IST
Controversy at Al-Aqsa: Minister's Visit Sparks Tensions
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, advocating for increased Jewish access to the site. This move has drawn sharp criticism from Jordan, which oversees the site under an agreement that has maintained a fragile peace.

The compound, referred to by Jews as Temple Mount, is one of the most sensitive religious sites in the Middle East, being the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam. Attempts to alter the established visiting rules have historically sparked violence and outrage.

Ben-Gvir's spokesperson stated that the minister aimed to secure prayer rights for Jewish visitors. However, the move is seen as a violation of the status quo, prompting Jordan's foreign ministry to condemn the visit. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office has yet to comment, but has previously reaffirmed Israel's commitment to the existing rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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