Tragic Accident Claims Life of Andhra Techie in California

Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna, an Andhra Pradesh native employed at a U.S. software company, tragically died during a leisure trip to a Californian waterfall, authorities confirmed. The accidental incident has stirred shock and grief among his family and hometown community.

Hailing from Piridi village in Vizianagaram district, Sriharikrishna's early demise has left his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi, in mourning. The techie's untimely death has prompted intervention from local political figures.

TDP MLA R V S K K Rangarao has contacted Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas to expedite the repatriation of the deceased's body. Efforts to return Sriharikrishna's body to India are ongoing, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)