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Tragic Incident: Man Arrested for Abducting and Raping Minor

A 30-year-old man named Chandrakesh alias Gati has been arrested for the alleged abduction and rape of a six-year-old girl in Bilsi. The incident occurred when the girl was visiting her aunt at a hospital. A case under relevant laws has been registered, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:12 IST
Tragic Incident: Man Arrested for Abducting and Raping Minor
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  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on charges of abducting and raping a six-year-old girl in the Bilsi police station area, local law enforcement reported on Saturday.

The horrifying incident unfolded on Thursday night when the young victim was visiting her maternal aunt at a private hospital. The accused, identified as Chandrakesh alias Gati, allegedly kidnapped the girl from outside the hospital at approximately 9:30 PM, taking her to an abandoned house where the assault occurred.

Despite her traumatic experience, the girl managed to return home and inform her family, who immediately sought medical help and contacted the police. The authorities acted swiftly, registering a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. The accused was apprehended on Friday night, with the investigation still underway. The child is receiving medical care at a government facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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