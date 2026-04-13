Exploring Sikkim: Embracing Ecological Richness and Cultural Wealth
Students and faculty from Guru Jambheshwar University in Hisar visited Sikkim to explore its ecological richness and sustainable practices. Governor Om Prakash Mathur engaged with them, highlighting Sikkim's unique biodiversity, cultural heritage, and initiatives like 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati.' The visit emphasized the importance of environmental consciousness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur met with students from Haryana's Hisar, who were on an academic tour to explore the northeastern state's ecological and cultural wealth.
During the week-long visit, participants from Guru Jambheshwar University's geography department gained insights into Sikkim's unique geographical features and sustainable practices, with Mathur detailing the state's biodiversity and heritage.
The governor lauded Sikkim's clean, pollution-free status, praising initiatives like the 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati,' which ties tree planting to childbirth. He encouraged implementing similar practices in Haryana.
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