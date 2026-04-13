Exploring Sikkim: Embracing Ecological Richness and Cultural Wealth

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur met with students from Haryana's Hisar, who were on an academic tour to explore the northeastern state's ecological and cultural wealth.

During the week-long visit, participants from Guru Jambheshwar University's geography department gained insights into Sikkim's unique geographical features and sustainable practices, with Mathur detailing the state's biodiversity and heritage.

The governor lauded Sikkim's clean, pollution-free status, praising initiatives like the 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati,' which ties tree planting to childbirth. He encouraged implementing similar practices in Haryana.