Modi's Virtual Rally Blitz: Bolstering BJP's Bengal Strategy

In a strategic move to amplify BJP's campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address booth-level workers through a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

The event, organized under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program, will be conducted via the NaMo App at 4 pm, reaffirming the party's commitment to decentralize grassroots political engagement.

Through these interactions, Modi aims to expose alleged corruption and infiltration under the ruling Trinamool Congress while promoting BJP-backed schemes like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Ayushman Bharat health programme to galvanize support in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)