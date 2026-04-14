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Modi's Virtual Rally Blitz: Bolstering BJP's Bengal Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP booth-level workers virtually, boosting the party's campaign in West Bengal's assembly polls. Using the NaMo App, Modi aims to strengthen BJP's reach in the region, advocating for various central schemes and addressing concerns of corruption and infiltration under the current ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:00 IST
Modi's Virtual Rally Blitz: Bolstering BJP's Bengal Strategy
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to amplify BJP's campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address booth-level workers through a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

The event, organized under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program, will be conducted via the NaMo App at 4 pm, reaffirming the party's commitment to decentralize grassroots political engagement.

Through these interactions, Modi aims to expose alleged corruption and infiltration under the ruling Trinamool Congress while promoting BJP-backed schemes like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Ayushman Bharat health programme to galvanize support in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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