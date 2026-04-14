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Empowering Delhi with Ambedkar's Vision: Water ATMs Inaugurated

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honored Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy on his birth anniversary by inaugurating water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh. She emphasized the government's commitment to empowering citizens and promoting a progressive society. The ATMs provide affordable, clean water to enhance community access and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:54 IST
Empowering Delhi with Ambedkar's Vision: Water ATMs Inaugurated
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  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commemorated Dr. B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary by reaffirming her government's dedication to equality and progress. Gupta lauded Ambedkar's enduring influence on the capital's policies, which aim to empower every citizen and foster inclusivity.

To mark the occasion, Gupta inaugurated water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, part of her assembly constituency. These state-of-the-art machines are capable of dispensing 2,000 liters of purified water every hour through an advanced five-stage RO technology. Residents can utilize ATM cards to obtain 20 liters of clean water each day.

This initiative underscores the Delhi government's pledge to all-round development and resource accessibility, reflecting Ambedkar's ideals of social justice and rights for all, especially the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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