Paris Pride March Rescheduled Due to Intense Heatwave
The Paris Pride March, initially set for Saturday, has been moved to September following police orders due to a heatwave affecting emergency services. Organizers announced the change on social media, aligning with similar actions taken by the Solidays music festival. Athletics events are still adapting to conditions.
The Paris Pride March, a major annual event in the city drawing tens of thousands, has been postponed to September. Organizers made the announcement after police urged its cancellation due to a severe heatwave affecting the French capital's emergency services.
The same directive was issued to the Solidays music festival and an athletics meeting at Stade Charlety. Reports indicate that Solidays organizers have also decided to cancel the festival.
As for the athletics meeting, organizers have yet to comment but previously stated the event would continue with adjustments made for the extreme temperature.