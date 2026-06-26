Paris Pride March Rescheduled Due to Intense Heatwave

Organisers Of The Paris Pride March Have Moved Saturdays Event To September After The Police Ordered It To Be Called Off Because Of The Heatwave That Has Stretched Emergency Services And Hospitals In The French Capital Or Face Being Banned The Annual Event Usually Draws Tens Of Thousands Of People To The Citys Streets Organisers Announced The Rescheduling On Social Media On Friday Police Issued The Same Order To The Solidays Music Festival And An Athletics Meeting At Stade Charlety Organisers For Solidays Have Also Cancelled The Event

The Paris Pride March, a major annual event in the city drawing tens of thousands, has been postponed to September. Organizers made the announcement after police urged its cancellation due to a severe heatwave affecting the French capital's emergency services.

The same directive was issued to the Solidays music festival and an athletics meeting at Stade Charlety. Reports indicate that Solidays organizers have also decided to cancel the festival.

As for the athletics meeting, organizers have yet to comment but previously stated the event would continue with adjustments made for the extreme temperature.