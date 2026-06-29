Stars Shine at 2026 BET Awards: A Night of Tributes and Triumphs

The 2026 BET Awards celebrated excellence in music, film, sports, and entertainment. Major winners included Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Teyana Taylor, while new awards honored fashion and digital creators. The event also featured touching tributes to Clive Davis and D'Angelo, capping off with a tribute to Lauryn Hill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:46 IST
Stars Shine at 2026 BET Awards: A Night of Tributes and Triumphs
Kehlani, Cardi B (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Sunday night was a star-studded spectacle at the 2026 BET Awards, hosted by comedian Druski. Stars like Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Teyana Taylor stood out, highlighting their achievements in the entertainment industry.

Cardi B snagged the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, while Kendrick Lamar took home the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. Teyana Taylor dominated with three wins, including Best Actress and the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award, underscoring her diverse talents.

The event paid homage to late icons Clive Davis and D'Angelo, featuring heartfelt performances by renowned artists. The ceremony's new awards recognized significant cultural contributions, and it concluded with a moving tribute to Lauryn Hill, celebrating her legacy.

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