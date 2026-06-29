Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2: A New Era of Suspense and Betrayal

The exciting trailer for the much-awaited second season of the riveting drama 'Ab Hoga Hisaab' has been released, following the acclaim of its debut season. The narrative resumes at the cliffhanger ending of the first season, promising to captivate audiences.

Shaheer Sheikh stars as Bobby, a man singularly focused on locating his brother Bunty, played by Avinash Mishra. His determination leads him into the orbit of Goldy, portrayed by Sanjay Kapoor, an influential figure who demands complete trust, making Bobby's mission fraught with challenges. As Bobby navigates this complex world, hidden truths begin to surface, setting off a tense cat-and-mouse game.

The storyline intensifies with the return of a star-studded cast including Mouni Roy, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and more. The season promises a deep dive into character complexities, with higher stakes and thrilling twists. Season 2 is set for a July 3 premiere on Amazon MX Player and will be available for free on multiple platforms.