Hope Amidst Rubble: Venezuela's Aftershock Sparks New Rescue Efforts

Residents Of Caracas Woke Up On Monday To An Aftershock That Rocked Their Houses

Residents of Caracas awoke Monday to a 4.6-magnitude aftershock, causing anxiety but no immediate damage reported, as Venezuela continues recovery from devastating earthquakes.

Rescue operations are centered on the hard-hit La Guaira region, with international aid flowing into a nation struggling under political and economic strife.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele celebrated the rescue of Aaron Levi, pulled from rubble after 106 hours, due to the coordinated efforts of Venezuelan, Mexican, and Salvadoran teams.