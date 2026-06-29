Hope Amidst Rubble: Venezuela's Aftershock Sparks New Rescue Efforts

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock struck north of Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, as rescue teams continued their search operations after catastrophic earthquakes. Over 1,500 individuals are confirmed dead, and international aid is streaming in. Rescue teams from multiple countries worked to save survivors, including 21-year-old Aaron Levi trapped in La Guaira.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Residents Of Caracas Woke Up On Monday To An Aftershock That Rocked Their Houses | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:49 IST
Hope Amidst Rubble: Venezuela's Aftershock Sparks New Rescue Efforts
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Residents of Caracas awoke Monday to a 4.6-magnitude aftershock, causing anxiety but no immediate damage reported, as Venezuela continues recovery from devastating earthquakes.

Rescue operations are centered on the hard-hit La Guaira region, with international aid flowing into a nation struggling under political and economic strife.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele celebrated the rescue of Aaron Levi, pulled from rubble after 106 hours, due to the coordinated efforts of Venezuelan, Mexican, and Salvadoran teams.

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