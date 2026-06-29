India Strides Towards Health Reform: Key Initiatives Unveiled at CCHFW Conference

The Central Council of Health and Family Welfare's 16th Conference, chaired by Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, was held with a focus on fortifying India's public health system. The event underscored the significance of Centre-State collaboration in reinforcing healthcare delivery and addressed emerging public health concerns.

Union Minister Nadda positioned health as a cornerstone of India's aspiration to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past decade, India has seen fundamental changes in its healthcare framework, notably through the National Health Policy, 2017, which advocates a comprehensive approach to healthcare.

The conference witnessed the launch of several key initiatives, including guidelines for National Ambulance Services and the SUMAN Roadmap 2030 for maternal and newborn health. Efforts were also intensified to combat anaemia through enhanced screening, nutrition interventions, and digital tracking, underscoring the conference's commitment to a healthier India through collaborative efforts.