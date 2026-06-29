Supreme Court Backs Trump's Firing: A Blow to FTC Independence

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Donald Trump's dismissal of FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, citing his authority over agency appointments. This decision, reversing lower court rulings based on historic precedents, raises concerns about the independence of regulatory agencies under the 'unitary executive' theory championed by conservatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court On Monday Backed Donald Trumps Firing Of A Democratic Member Of The Federal Trade Commission | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:50 IST
Supreme Court Backs Trump's Firing: A Blow to FTC Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal decision expanding presidential authority, the U.S. Supreme Court backed former President Donald Trump's dismissal of Democratic FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. This shift marks a significant expansion of executive power over traditionally independent regulatory bodies.

The ruling overturns a previous decision that upheld the Humphrey's Executor precedent, which had protected FTC members from being dismissed for policy differences. The court's decision has sparked debate about the balance of power between the president and independent agencies.

Trump's firing of Slaughter, based on policy disagreements rather than misconduct, challenges long-standing tenure protections for commissioners and raises concerns about potential political influence on regulatory oversight. This development underscores the tension between executive control and agency autonomy.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026