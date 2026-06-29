Supreme Court Backs Trump's Firing: A Blow to FTC Independence

The Us Supreme Court On Monday Backed Donald Trumps Firing Of A Democratic Member Of The Federal Trade Commission

In a pivotal decision expanding presidential authority, the U.S. Supreme Court backed former President Donald Trump's dismissal of Democratic FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. This shift marks a significant expansion of executive power over traditionally independent regulatory bodies.

The ruling overturns a previous decision that upheld the Humphrey's Executor precedent, which had protected FTC members from being dismissed for policy differences. The court's decision has sparked debate about the balance of power between the president and independent agencies.

Trump's firing of Slaughter, based on policy disagreements rather than misconduct, challenges long-standing tenure protections for commissioners and raises concerns about potential political influence on regulatory oversight. This development underscores the tension between executive control and agency autonomy.