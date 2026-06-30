American Investment in English Rugby: Foley's Strategic Move

In a landmark move, AFC Bournemouth owner Bill Foley's Cannae Holdings, part of his Black Knight group, has taken majority control of the Premiership Rugby club Exeter Chiefs. This acquisition is noteworthy as it constitutes the first American-led ownership of a top-tier English rugby team.

Foley, also associated with Premier League football club Bournemouth, will be joined by Cannae Holdings Chief Executive Ryan Caswell and longstanding Exeter benefactor Tony Rowe on the new executive board. Rowe remains as chief executive, ensuring continuity under the American-led regime.

This transformative deal comes as the Premiership plans to expand from 10 to 12 teams by 2029, even as Exeter reflects on their recent finalist position in the league, where they lost to the Northampton Saints. The Chiefs last secured the league title during the 2019-20 season.