Cuba Accuses U.S. of Intimidating UN Over Blockade Debate

Cuba's foreign minister claims the U.S. is pressuring UN states to delay a debate on the U.S. blockade, which he says is causing deaths in Cuba. The debate leads to a UN vote urging the U.S. to lift sanctions. The embargo has faced near-unanimous opposition in past votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cubas Foreign Minister Said On Tuesday That The Us State Department Was Pressuring And Intimidating United Nations Member States To Put Off An Upcoming Floor Debate Over The Us Blockade Of The Communistrun Island Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Also Told Reporters At A Press Conference In Havana That The Us Sanctions Were Causing Deaths In Cuba The Debate | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:07 IST
Cuba Accuses U.S. of Intimidating UN Over Blockade Debate
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Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has accused the United States of using pressure and intimidation tactics against United Nations member states. The accusation surrounds an upcoming floor debate over the U.S. blockade on Cuba.

Rodriguez claims the sanctions are responsible for causing deaths in Cuba, as he addressed reporters in Havana. The July 7 debate typically precedes a UN vote that calls on the U.S. to end its trade embargo on the island.

This year's non-binding vote is particularly significant following new sanctions and a fuel blockade imposed by the Trump administration, leading to foreign investment withdrawal and tourism collapse. The U.S. State Department has not commented on the allegations.

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