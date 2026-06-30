South Africa's Anti-Immigrant Protests: A Nation Divided
South Africa witnessed anti-immigrant protests demanding the expulsion of undocumented migrants, with some marches turning violent. Led by the March and March group, protesters blame migrants for taking jobs and causing crime. Politicians face criticism for using xenophobia for political gain ahead of local elections.
Anti-immigrant tensions flared across South Africa as protesters, adorned in national flags, demanded undocumented migrants leave the country. Though largely peaceful, some demonstrations erupted into violence, suggesting deep-seated grievances among locals.
Jacinta Ngobese, leader of the March and March group, pledged to maintain pressure through weekly protests over the next six months, emphasizing the need to prioritize national resources for citizens.
Critics argue the movement exacerbates South Africa's reputation issues and oversimplifies the complex socio-economic challenges, revealing a polarized national discourse on migration and resource allocation.