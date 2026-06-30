Antiimmigrant Protesters Draped In Flags And Wielding Wooden Weapons Marched Across Cities In South Africa On Tuesday To Mark A Deadline They Had Set For Undocumented Migrants To Leave

Anti-immigrant tensions flared across South Africa as protesters, adorned in national flags, demanded undocumented migrants leave the country. Though largely peaceful, some demonstrations erupted into violence, suggesting deep-seated grievances among locals.

Jacinta Ngobese, leader of the March and March group, pledged to maintain pressure through weekly protests over the next six months, emphasizing the need to prioritize national resources for citizens.

Critics argue the movement exacerbates South Africa's reputation issues and oversimplifies the complex socio-economic challenges, revealing a polarized national discourse on migration and resource allocation.