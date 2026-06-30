South Africa's Anti-Immigrant Protests: A Nation Divided

South Africa witnessed anti-immigrant protests demanding the expulsion of undocumented migrants, with some marches turning violent. Led by the March and March group, protesters blame migrants for taking jobs and causing crime. Politicians face criticism for using xenophobia for political gain ahead of local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antiimmigrant Protesters Draped In Flags And Wielding Wooden Weapons Marched Across Cities In South Africa On Tuesday To Mark A Deadline They Had Set For Undocumented Migrants To Leave | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:10 IST
South Africa's Anti-Immigrant Protests: A Nation Divided
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Anti-immigrant tensions flared across South Africa as protesters, adorned in national flags, demanded undocumented migrants leave the country. Though largely peaceful, some demonstrations erupted into violence, suggesting deep-seated grievances among locals.

Jacinta Ngobese, leader of the March and March group, pledged to maintain pressure through weekly protests over the next six months, emphasizing the need to prioritize national resources for citizens.

Critics argue the movement exacerbates South Africa's reputation issues and oversimplifies the complex socio-economic challenges, revealing a polarized national discourse on migration and resource allocation.

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