Ecuador Restores Power After Substation Explosion

An explosion at Ecuador's Paute Molino substation caused power outages nationwide. Environment and Energy Minister Juan Carlos Blum announced the restoration of electricity. The explosion forced the Paute Integral hydroelectric complex offline, affecting several provinces and neighborhoods. The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Electricity Was Restored Across Ecuador On Tuesday After An Explosion At A Power Substation Triggered Outages In Several Provinces | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:11 IST
Ecuador Restores Power After Substation Explosion
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An explosion at Ecuador's Paute Molino substation resulted in widespread power outages across the nation on Tuesday, according to government sources.

Environment and Energy Minister Juan Carlos Blum confirmed Tuesday that electricity had been fully restored. The Paute Integral complex, one of the country's essential hydroelectric plants, was momentarily taken offline by the explosion.

Authorities coordinated with distribution companies to manage scheduled outages as repairs were underway. At least 15 neighborhoods in Quito were reported to be affected, but the exact cause and full extent of the incident remain undisclosed.

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