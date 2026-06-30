Ecuador Restores Power After Substation Explosion

Electricity Was Restored Across Ecuador On Tuesday After An Explosion At A Power Substation Triggered Outages In Several Provinces

An explosion at Ecuador's Paute Molino substation resulted in widespread power outages across the nation on Tuesday, according to government sources.

Environment and Energy Minister Juan Carlos Blum confirmed Tuesday that electricity had been fully restored. The Paute Integral complex, one of the country's essential hydroelectric plants, was momentarily taken offline by the explosion.

Authorities coordinated with distribution companies to manage scheduled outages as repairs were underway. At least 15 neighborhoods in Quito were reported to be affected, but the exact cause and full extent of the incident remain undisclosed.