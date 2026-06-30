Samantha Ruth Prabhu Announces Pregnancy with Heartfelt Message

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joyously announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, director Raj Nidimoru. The couple, who entered into their matrimonial bond in 2025, shared their exhilarating news with fans on Monday, when Samantha posted a charming photograph of her baby bump.

Displaying her characteristic wit, Samantha captioned the image with, 'My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you,' bringing a light-hearted touch to the announcement. The revelation came during the Thank You Meet for her latest film, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram,' in Hyderabad, where she confirmed her pregnancy and forthcoming break from the silver screen.

Addressing the media at the event, the actress expressed her excitement, stating, 'Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy.' This marks both Samantha's and Raj's second marriage, with Samantha having previously been married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, and Raj to Shhyamali De. (ANI)