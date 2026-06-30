Prime Minister Keir Starmer Pledged On Tuesday To Spend An Extra Billion Billion To Modernise Britains Depleted Armed Forces In A Longdelayed Investment Plan That Is Designed To Prepare For The Wars Of The Future And Mark His Legacy In What Is Most Likely His Last Major Policy Announcement

Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to a crucial £15 billion boost for Britain's military forces on Tuesday, marking his final significant policy move ahead of an anticipated change in leadership.

The expansive budget increase, spread over the coming four years, is intended to address glaring vulnerabilities and propel Britain's defense posture into the future. Despite surpassing initial estimates, it has drawn criticism for not meeting the full £28 billion desired by defense officials, with questions about uncovered funding sources.

Starmer's initiative includes major investments in emerging technologies such as drones and autonomous weapons, aiming to create a hybrid navy and enhance the army's operational lethality. NATO Secretary General and defense companies like BAE Systems have voiced support, seeing it as a vital step towards meeting broader NATO defense expenditure goals.