Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Birthright Citizenship Push

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt President Donald Trump a significant blow by rejecting his attempt to limit birthright citizenship. The 6-3 decision signifies a refusal to alter the 14th Amendment, a historical guarantee of citizenship to those born on U.S. soil. The ruling highlights ongoing debates over presidential powers and immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Handing President Donald Trump A Stinging Defeat | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:27 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Birthright Citizenship Push
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In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump's aggressive attempt to curb birthright citizenship, a longstanding element of American identity. The judicial body ruled 6-3 that Trump's directive was in violation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, the ruling quashes a Trump policy that sought to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children of non-citizens. In an alliance that transcends typical ideological divides, Roberts was joined by Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and the court's liberal justices.

This decision comes amidst a string of rejections of Trump's major initiatives, reinforcing the boundary between executive orders and constitutional provisions. The debate over birthright citizenship, a legal right since 1868, has rekindled discussions on the broader immigration policy landscape during Trump's return to political center stage.

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