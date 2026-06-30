Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Birthright Citizenship Push

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump's aggressive attempt to curb birthright citizenship, a longstanding element of American identity. The judicial body ruled 6-3 that Trump's directive was in violation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, the ruling quashes a Trump policy that sought to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children of non-citizens. In an alliance that transcends typical ideological divides, Roberts was joined by Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and the court's liberal justices.

This decision comes amidst a string of rejections of Trump's major initiatives, reinforcing the boundary between executive orders and constitutional provisions. The debate over birthright citizenship, a legal right since 1868, has rekindled discussions on the broader immigration policy landscape during Trump's return to political center stage.