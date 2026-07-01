Iran Holds Firm on MoU Expectations in Strait of Hormuz
Iran is focused on fulfilling Memorandum of Understanding commitments and will refrain from new negotiations with the U.S. until these conditions are met. Iran asserts its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and maintains that cost-free passage is limited to 60 days as per the MoU.
Iran is steadfast in adhering to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) commitments, stating that further negotiations with the United States are off the table until all MoU conditions have been met. This message was relayed by Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, during an interview on state television.
Qalbaf emphasized Iran's sovereignty over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which it shares with Oman. He reiterated that Iran will not compromise on its rights in the region, maintaining a firm stance on the country's territorial jurisdiction.
The negotiator also pointed out that, according to the MoU, the provision for passage through the Strait of Hormuz without cost is limited to 60 days. This highlights Iran's commitment to uphold the terms of the agreement strictly.
ALSO READ
-
Diplomacy in Limbo: Iran and U.S. Face Off Over Hormuz Control
-
Iran's World Cup Journey Marred by Geopolitics and Visa Challenges
-
PM Modi and Iran's President Discuss Progress in US-Iran Talks
-
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Inflation Concerns and US-Iran Tensions
-
Netanyahu's Firm Stance in Lebanon: A Continued Military Presence