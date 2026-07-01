Iran Holds Firm on MoU Expectations in Strait of Hormuz

Iran is focused on fulfilling Memorandum of Understanding commitments and will refrain from new negotiations with the U.S. until these conditions are met. Iran asserts its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and maintains that cost-free passage is limited to 60 days as per the MoU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Current Meetings Held By Iran Are Aimed At Fulfilling Mou Commitments And We Will Not Enter Further Negotiations Until Conditions Of The Mou Signed Between Iran And The United States Are Met | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:03 IST
Iran Holds Firm on MoU Expectations in Strait of Hormuz
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Iran is steadfast in adhering to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) commitments, stating that further negotiations with the United States are off the table until all MoU conditions have been met. This message was relayed by Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, during an interview on state television.

Qalbaf emphasized Iran's sovereignty over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which it shares with Oman. He reiterated that Iran will not compromise on its rights in the region, maintaining a firm stance on the country's territorial jurisdiction.

The negotiator also pointed out that, according to the MoU, the provision for passage through the Strait of Hormuz without cost is limited to 60 days. This highlights Iran's commitment to uphold the terms of the agreement strictly.

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