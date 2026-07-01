Race Against Time: Tracing Ebola in Congo's Uncharted Provinces

Congolese Health Authorities Are Tracing People Potentially Exposed To Ebola In Two Provinces Not Previously Affected By The Latest Outbreak

Congolese health authorities are on high alert, tracing individuals potentially exposed to Ebola in two provinces previously unaffected by the outbreak.

The crisis, declared on May 15, has led to 1,307 infections and 377 deaths in eastern provinces, with fears of further spread.

The body of a pregnant woman, who died after contracting Ebola, was transported across regions, raising transmission risks and triggering a swift response. Contact tracing efforts are underway, and one individual has tested positive, prompting urgent measures to contain the virus.