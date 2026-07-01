Race Against Time: Tracing Ebola in Congo's Uncharted Provinces

Congolese health officials work tirelessly to track potential Ebola exposures in new provinces. A deceased pregnant woman's body, transported across multiple regions, heightened transmission risks. Efforts include contact tracing and isolating exposed individuals, amid fears the outbreak, affecting 1,307 people and causing 377 deaths, could expand further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Congolese Health Authorities Are Tracing People Potentially Exposed To Ebola In Two Provinces Not Previously Affected By The Latest Outbreak | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:08 IST
Race Against Time: Tracing Ebola in Congo's Uncharted Provinces
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Congolese health authorities are on high alert, tracing individuals potentially exposed to Ebola in two provinces previously unaffected by the outbreak.

The crisis, declared on May 15, has led to 1,307 infections and 377 deaths in eastern provinces, with fears of further spread.

The body of a pregnant woman, who died after contracting Ebola, was transported across regions, raising transmission risks and triggering a swift response. Contact tracing efforts are underway, and one individual has tested positive, prompting urgent measures to contain the virus.

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