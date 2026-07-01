Scaloni's Century: Argentina's Football Revolution

Lionel Scaloni Will Mark His Th Match In Charge Of Argentina On Friday When The Defending Champions Face Cape Verde In The World Cup Round Of

Lionel Scaloni is set to oversee his 100th match as Argentina's head coach on Friday, when the reigning champions face Cape Verde in the World Cup round of 32. This milestone arrives amid one of the most celebrated periods in the history of Argentinian football.

Appointed after Argentina's 2018 World Cup struggles, Scaloni, a former right back, rose from youth coach to the helm of the national team, reshaping its prospects remarkably. Under his guidance, Argentina claimed titles in the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup, and another Copa America in 2024.

With a notable record of 72 wins from 99 games, Scaloni's reign has earned him widespread respect, surpassing records of legendary coaches like Cesar Luis Menotti and Carlos Bilardo. Argentina's near-flawless group stage indicates strong World Cup prospects, with seasoned ambition shown ahead of future challenges.