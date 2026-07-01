Scaloni's Century: Argentina's Football Revolution

Lionel Scaloni prepares for his 100th game as Argentina's head coach, marking a significant moment in the nation's football history. Since taking over in 2018, he has led Argentina to notable victories, including the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup, transforming the team's fortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lionel Scaloni Will Mark His Th Match In Charge Of Argentina On Friday When The Defending Champions Face Cape Verde In The World Cup Round Of | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:03 IST
Scaloni's Century: Argentina's Football Revolution
Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni is set to oversee his 100th match as Argentina's head coach on Friday, when the reigning champions face Cape Verde in the World Cup round of 32. This milestone arrives amid one of the most celebrated periods in the history of Argentinian football.

Appointed after Argentina's 2018 World Cup struggles, Scaloni, a former right back, rose from youth coach to the helm of the national team, reshaping its prospects remarkably. Under his guidance, Argentina claimed titles in the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup, and another Copa America in 2024.

With a notable record of 72 wins from 99 games, Scaloni's reign has earned him widespread respect, surpassing records of legendary coaches like Cesar Luis Menotti and Carlos Bilardo. Argentina's near-flawless group stage indicates strong World Cup prospects, with seasoned ambition shown ahead of future challenges.

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