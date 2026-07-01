UEFA Cracks Down: Major Clubs Fined for Financial Breaches

UEFA has imposed sanctions on 14 clubs including Juventus and Chelsea for violating financial rules. These clubs have been penalized for exceeding specified thresholds in football-related losses and squad costs. Significant fines and future restrictions on player registrations have been levied to enforce compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uefa Has Imposed Sanctions On Clubs | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:12 IST
UEFA Cracks Down: Major Clubs Fined for Financial Breaches
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In a significant move, UEFA has sanctioned 14 football clubs, including high-profile teams such as Juventus, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Chelsea, for breaching financial sustainability guidelines. The governing body of European soccer announced these penalties on Tuesday, aimed at maintaining fair financial play within the sport.

The sanctions involve a combination of fines and future restrictions, especially targeting teams violating the football earnings rule and the squad cost rule. Juventus and Newcastle United, in particular, have been fined millions and face restrictions unless they adhere to set compliance targets by 2028-29.

Furthermore, UEFA's assessment revealed that clubs like Aston Villa and Chelsea have been penalized for exceeding permissible squad cost ratios. The overarching aim is to enforce stricter financial discipline, thereby ensuring equitable competition across UEFA tournaments.

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