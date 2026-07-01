Love Amidst Conflict: A Cinematic Journey

The documentary 'Birds of War' chronicles the true love story of journalist Janay Boulos and Syrian cameraman Abd Alkader Habak. Their romance blossomed amidst the turmoil of Aleppo, initially fueled by professional collaboration. This enduring narrative of love is now showcased in UK cinemas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Journalists Find Love Amid Chaos Of Conflict In Birds Of War Journalist Janay Boulos First Connected With Syrian Cameraman Abd Alkader Habak In | Updated: 01-07-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 02:28 IST
Love Amidst Conflict: A Cinematic Journey

'Birds of War,' a newly released documentary, weaves a heartwarming love story amid the chaos of conflict. It follows journalist Janay Boulos and Syrian cameraman Abd Alkader Habak, who first crossed paths during the battle for Aleppo in 2016. Their professional relationship soon blossomed into a personal connection.

The film captures how their love, sustained through messages and media exchanges, evolved into a lasting bond. Audiences in the UK can now witness this unique romance, reflecting how adversity can sometimes unite people.

The documentary, released in UK cinemas, adds a personal dimension to the broader narrative of war and highlights the resilience of human connection amidst turmoil.

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