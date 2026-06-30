Birds of War: Love and Conflict in the Middle East

In 2016, a professional collaboration between BBC journalist Janay Boulos and Syrian cameraman Abd Alkader Habak blossomed into a personal story of love and resilience. Their journey is captured in the documentary "Birds of War," now screening in UK cinemas.

Set against the backdrop of war-torn Syria and Lebanon's 2019 protests, the film combines the couple's footage and communications, offering a heartfelt perspective on conflict and its impact on personal lives. Boulos emphasizes understanding human experiences beyond headlines, promoting empathy over fear.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Habak frequently returns to Syria, while Boulos, now an independent filmmaker, visits Lebanon often. The documentary, awarded at Sundance, highlights their enduring relationship amidst ongoing turmoil.