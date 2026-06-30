Birds of War: Love and Conflict in the Middle East

Journalist Janay Boulos and Syrian cameraman Abd Alkader Habak formed a deep bond amid the conflict in Syria and protests in Lebanon. Their story, depicted in the documentary 'Birds of War,' showcases their journey from professional colleagues to a married couple navigating life influenced by war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Journalist Janay Boulos First Connected With Syrian Cameraman Abd Alkader Habak In | Updated: 30-06-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 16:07 IST
Birds of War: Love and Conflict in the Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2016, a professional collaboration between BBC journalist Janay Boulos and Syrian cameraman Abd Alkader Habak blossomed into a personal story of love and resilience. Their journey is captured in the documentary "Birds of War," now screening in UK cinemas.

Set against the backdrop of war-torn Syria and Lebanon's 2019 protests, the film combines the couple's footage and communications, offering a heartfelt perspective on conflict and its impact on personal lives. Boulos emphasizes understanding human experiences beyond headlines, promoting empathy over fear.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Habak frequently returns to Syria, while Boulos, now an independent filmmaker, visits Lebanon often. The documentary, awarded at Sundance, highlights their enduring relationship amidst ongoing turmoil.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026