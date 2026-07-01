Stuttgart Indian Film Festival 2026: Spotlight on Malayalam Cinema

The Stuttgart Indian Film Festival is poised for its 23rd edition, scheduled from July 23 to 26, 2026, with a spotlight on Malayalam films. This year's festival promises over 70 compelling narratives from feature films, documentaries, and short films, focusing on themes like social issues, culture, and LGBTQ+ representation.

Despite a condensed schedule of under four days due to budget cuts from Stuttgart's City Council, the festival retains a broad scope. It will open with the Malayalam thriller 'Eko: From the Infinite Chronicles of Kuriachan' on July 23. Also on opening day, school students can catch 'Bad Girl', a coming-of-age film by Varsha Bharath.

Malayalam cinema takes center stage with films like 'Pennum Porattum', 'Lokah', 'Meesha', and 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', among others. The documentary lineup addresses significant social topics, featuring titles like 'Saath Paar Zindagi' and 'Lives for Leaves'. The festival will also defend its tradition of supporting LGBTQIA+ stories through films like 'Tumhari Khushboo' and 'Bride of Aravan'.