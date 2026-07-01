Neha Dhupia Confronts Paparazzi Over Intrusive Photos

During a Mumbai event, actor Neha Dhupia challenged photographers for taking intrusive 'back shots,' labeling the practice as disrespectful. A viral video captures her directly instructing paparazzi to cease such behavior, citing repeated requests by actors to uphold respectful interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:29 IST
Neha Dhupia Confronts Paparazzi Over Intrusive Photos
Neha Dhupia (Photo/instagram/@nehadhupia). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Neha Dhupia expressed her frustration with photographers over the intrusive practice of taking 'back shots' during a Tuesday evening event in Mumbai. Describing the behavior as disrespectful, Dhupia confronted photographers directly, urging them to stop capturing such images, reiterating that actors have lodged frequent complaints about this issue.

A video of the incident, which has gained significant traction online, shows the visibly annoyed actor demanding accountability from the paparazzi, questioning, "Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se?" Dhupia emphasized the need for respect in interactions with celebrities, asking photographers to cease the unwanted behavior.

The issue of paparazzi conduct is not new; earlier this year, Salman Khan similarly admonished photographers during a hospital visit. In response to media apologies, Khan took to social media with stark messages, underscoring his support for the press but condemning their attempts to capitalize on moments of distress for content creation.

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