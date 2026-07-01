Blake Lively Seeks $8 Million Legal Reimbursement Post-Defamation Suit Dismissal

Actor Blake Lively has requested a judge to instruct Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios to cover nearly $8 million in legal fees incurred while she defended herself against Baldoni's defamation lawsuit, as reported by Variety. This development follows the dismissal of Baldoni's $400 million defamation case against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The lawsuit emerged after Lively accused her 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director of sexual harassment on the film's set, and alleged an orchestrated online campaign against her following her complaints. Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios denied these accusations, claiming that Lively and Reynolds leveraged false harassment claims to seize control of the film. The court later dismissed the defamation suit, citing litigation privilege as protection for Lively's claims.

Lively subsequently withdrew her own lawsuit against Baldoni and others, with no financial settlement involved, but retained the right to seek reimbursement for her legal fees from the defamation defense, according to Variety. Earlier this month, Judge Lewis Liman determined that Lively could pursue attorney fees under a 2023 California statute safeguarding reporters of sexual abuse from retaliatory defamation lawsuits. However, her request for damages was denied.

Court records filed on Monday reveal that Lively's legal team reported costs amounting to $7.5 million in attorney fees, with rates as high as $2,187 per hour, plus an additional $540,000 in legal expenses. Her lawyers maintain that granting these fees would deter retaliatory legal actions against individuals who bring forward allegations. Variety reports that Lively's attorneys stated in a filing, "This egregious manipulation of the legal system was not intended to triumph in court — its objective was to retaliate against Lively by wrongfully labeling her a liar, intimidating witnesses and the media, and discouraging others from voicing their concerns."

In response to the earlier ruling, Lively's lead attorneys, Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, lauded the decision, arguing that it places those contemplating lawsuits as tools of intimidation on alert, emphasizing accountability and offering protection for potential future targets of similar retaliations. Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, remarked on the judgment by stating, "Ms. Lively was only awarded limited attorney fees for a single claim in a case that lasted merely months, nothing more." He further contended, "Despite all her sexual harassment and defamation claims being dismissed, Ms. Lively turned to exploit a law designed to protect true victims in an unfruitful quest for damages. Once again, she was unsuccessful."

Baldoni's legal team has yet to comment on Lively's latest motion for attorney fees. They will have a chance to respond before the court's decision on the matter is finalized. (ANI)