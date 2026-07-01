NBT Delhi to Honor Prasoon Joshi with Inaugural 'NBT Bhushan Samman'

Navbharat Times (NBT) Delhi has announced that it will recognize lyricist, poet, author, and advertising professional Prasoon Joshi with the inaugural 'NBT Bhushan Samman' at the NBT Utsav 2026. This prestigious award highlights Joshi's extensive contributions to literature, culture, and public life.

Scheduled for July 4, 2026, in New Delhi, the event will feature India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presenting the award. Joshi's creative works in acclaimed films like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Neerja, have resonated with audiences, encapsulating emotions, patriotism, and societal reflections.

His influence extends beyond film into literature and advertising, establishing him as a preeminent creative force. Celebrated for profound poetry and innovative advertising campaigns, Joshi's storytelling continues to inspire and connect deeply with diverse audiences across India.